Bihar: 3-day exhibition in Rohtas to spread awareness about PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Patna, Feb 27 (IANS) A three-day exhibition was organised in Bihar’s Rohtas district to spread awareness about the PM Vishwakarma scheme and also to encourage people to take assistance under the welfare scheme.

Read More

Rohtas District Magistrate (DM) Udita Singh inaugurated a 3-day exhibition-cum-trade fair at the Sasaram Railway Ground under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

The District Magistrate told newsmen that this was a one-of-its-kind initiative in the agricultural district of Rohtas, and this will give impetus to the industrial sector.

After inaugurating the exhibition, the DM also inspected the manufactured goods displayed at the stalls, and was accompanied by District Industries Officer Ashish Ranjan. The DM also purchased goods manufactured by beneficiaries from their stalls.

Women beneficiaries from various parts of the district praised the scheme and urged fellow residents to take advantage of the scheme and start their own business.

Notably, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana has improved the economic status and lifestyle of thousands of people, connected with small businesses.

Some local women sharing their experience termed it a good scheme and said that this was rendering welcome support to the small-scale industries.

Ruby Devi, a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, told IANS, "I don't have a husband, and I take care of my two children on my own. Previously, I used to run my household by sewing, but the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana provided me with a sewing machine. This has increased my work and income." She also thanked the Prime Minister.

Rewa Kumari, a specially disabled beneficiary, said, "I earn my living by sewing and embroidery. I have also benefited from the scheme. I urge other women to join and take advantage of it. It will alleviate unemployment."

Another beneficiary, Usha Devi, said, "I make toys, teddy bears, etc. I also do sewing and embroidery work."

She appealed to the public that people are benefiting from this scheme, and they should also join it.

The PM Vishwakarma scheme was launched to uplift the lives of these artisans and craftsperson by enhancing their skills and increasing the reach of their products and services. It aims to provide end-to-end holistic support to artisans and craftspeople for their respective trades.

--IANS

mr/dan