'Biggest lie': Opposition slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over 'biggest threat to British' remark

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The Opposition on Tuesday hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat after his claim that the British Raj once considered the Sangh a "big threat" with leaders from the Congress, and the RJD dismissing his "false propaganda" and questioning the organisation's role in the freedom struggle.

RJD leader Mirtyunjay Tiwari told IANS: "First of all, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should explain why the national flag was not hoisted by them during the freedom movement. What was their contribution in the struggle? Everyone knows the reality, and before making such statements, he should think twice."

Congress leader Udit Raj accused the Sangh of attempting to rewrite history.

"What Mohan Bhagwat is saying is the biggest lie. At that time, most of the people recruited into the British Army came from RSS backgrounds. The camps set up for army recruitment were largely filled with RSS volunteers. They served the British during that period, and now, to save their honour, they are creating these stories," he added.

The sharp reactions came after Bhagwat, while addressing an event, claimed that the British colonial government had spied on the Sangh since 1942. According to him, officials monitored how many volunteers were joining various branches. He quoted a British report which concluded that the Sangh, in its initial years, was not a major threat, but if its numbers grew, it could emerge as a significant challenge to colonial rule.

Highlighting the role of women within the organisation, Bhagwat further stated that the participation of women in the RSS activities is "not less than men". He said the family members of volunteers, especially women, have always played a vital role in Sangh activities. To give them visibility, the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti was created as a parallel women’s wing.

During his Independence Day address, PM Narendra Modi lauded the RSS, calling it the “world’s largest non-governmental organisation.”

This was the first time in 12 Independence Day speeches that the Prime Minister had explicitly mentioned the Sangh, which is set to mark 100 years of its foundation.

