‘Biggest fan of PM Modi’: Begusarai resident attends 160 rallies across India dressed as Lord Hanuman

Begusarai, Oct 24 (IANS) Shravan Shah, a devoted fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has attended 160 rallies across India. He is a familiar face at public meetings in Bihar, where he appears dressed as Lord Hanuman, symbolising his unwavering admiration for the Prime Minister.

Shravan Shah, a young man from Begusarai, arrives at political gatherings wearing saffron attire, holding a mace in one hand emblazoned with “NaMo BJP.” On his head, he sports an inflatable hat shaped like a lotus, the BJP’s symbol. In his other hand, he carries a banner featuring photographs of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi together.

Speaking to IANS, Shravan said, “This is the 160th rally of Prime Minister Modi that I have attended. PM Modi has done a lot of development work in Bihar and launched numerous schemes for the state’s progress.”

“I walk barefoot across the country for him,” he told IANS.

“I do it for PM Modi. The Prime Minister has worked tirelessly for everyone, including the poor and women. PM Modi is the first Prime Minister who was born into a poor family, and he truly understands the struggles of common people.”

Shravan also praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying, “Not only PM Modi but CM Nitish Kumar has also done a lot for Bihar’s development. When he came to power, the situation was dire, but things have changed completely now. PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar have transformed Bihar. This time too, the NDA will win with a huge majority. I want to congratulate Nitish Kumar in advance, as he will become the Chief Minister again.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is currently visiting Bihar. Earlier in the day, he took a swipe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, saying that the leaders of the “jungle raj” era cared only about their families and ruined the lives of Bihar’s youth. He asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has made the state prosperous.

Addressing his second rally of the day in poll-bound Begusarai, the Prime Minister said that people in Bihar no longer need the lantern—the RJD’s election symbol—as they now have the flashlights on their mobile phones. He also blamed the RJD for the migration of Bihar’s youth.

--IANS

jk/dan