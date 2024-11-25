'Biggest ever drug haul': Indian Coast Guard seizes five tonnes of drugs in Andaman

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): In a major drug haul, Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a huge consignment of around five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters, said defence officials.

The defence officials said that this This is likely to be the biggest ever drug haul by the Indian Coast Guard ever.

"Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a huge consignment of around five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters. This is likely to be the biggest ever drug haul by the Indian Coast Guard ever. More details awaited," said Defence Officials.

More details are awaited. (ANI)