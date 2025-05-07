Big salute to Indian soldiers, India will not hesitate to wage war if necessary: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, May 7 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that he gives a big salute to Indian soldiers for carrying out strikes under Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

He also said that India will not hesitate to wage a war against Pakistan if necessary.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, CM Siddaramaiah said, “The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). At nine locations, the Indian Army struck terror bases. Except for terrorist targets, no other areas were attacked, and no innocent civilians in Pakistan were harmed.”

“Our government offers a big salute to the efficiency and expertise of the Indian soldiers,” he added.

At the international level, Pakistan has not condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. Condemning Pakistan's obstinacy, India has launched strikes in response. “This is a warning bell to Pakistan,” he said.

CM Siddaramaiah further stated that these actions follow the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent people lost their lives. “We support Operation Sindoor. On behalf of the Government of Karnataka, we welcome this action,” he said.

“We will be in a position to retaliate against Pakistani counterattacks. India will not hesitate to wage war if necessary. We stand 100 per cent with the Indian armed forces,” he asserted.

“I extend my full support on behalf of the state government. We will implement all necessary precautionary measures. I will coordinate with the Central government and ensure full cooperation from our side,” he reiterated.

The Chief Minister said that the Government of India has decided to conduct mock drills at various locations. “We fully support this decision. We will conduct mock drills in Bengaluru, follow all protocols, and stand by the Central government’s directives,” he stated.

In light of the strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan, the Karnataka Congress has decided to cancel its planned protest rally against the Central government’s policies on constitutional rights and price rise. “Holding a protest at this moment against the Centre is inappropriate. We have cancelled the rally out of respect for our soldiers. The Indian armed forces’ action against Pakistan is appropriate,” CM Siddaramaiah stressed.

“I appeal to everyone to stand with the Central government. National security is paramount, and there can be no compromise on that. At this time, we stand with the nation, fully and firmly,” he declared.

When asked about the BJP’s criticism over a deleted Congress social media post, CM Siddaramaiah declined to respond, saying, “At this point in time, we must support whatever actions are taken by our armed forces.”

When questioned about his party quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s statement that peace is the strongest weapon of humankind, the Chief Minister clarified, “That was a different time. The eras of Mahatma Gandhi, Buddha, and Basavanna were different. When we are attacked without provocation, can we remain silent?”

--IANS

mka/dpb