Big cities of Rajasthan to be railway gates' free soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jaipur, Sep 11 (IANS) Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that major cities of Rajasthan will soon be free of railway gates.

He said a comprehensive plan has been prepared for the entire state and will be implemented within the next two to three months.

Alongside, efforts are underway to start an overnight train between Delhi and Jaisalmer to boost connectivity and tourism, the minister said.

During his one-day visit to Jaipur, Minister Vaishnaw was welcomed at Khatipura railway station by railway officials and public representatives.

He inspected the Integrated Coach Complex and Rail Coach Restaurant at the station and reviewed the model of the upcoming coach maintenance complex.

The minister said that Jaipur will soon get a large-scale maintenance facility capable of servicing 12 to 18 trains at once, including Vande Bharat trains. "This will enable the launch of new train services from Jaipur in the future," he said.

He further revealed that preparations for new Vande Bharat trains from Jodhpur and Bikaner to Delhi are in advanced stages.

"The Jodhpur–Delhi Vande Bharat will start soon, followed by the Bikaner–Delhi service," he informed.

Highlighting Jaisalmer's importance as a tourism hub, he said the ministry is analysing the feasibility of running an overnight train from Delhi to Jaisalmer.

"Jaisalmer is Rajasthan's heritage gem. A proposal for this new service will soon be placed before the ministry," he added.

The minister also spoke about plans to develop cargo and multipurpose terminals to support industry, enhance fencing along tracks, and eliminate railway gates in big cities. "This initiative will provide long-term relief to the public from traffic disruptions," he noted.

Later in the day, Minister Vaishnaw visited the newly constructed building of Laghu Udyog Bharti in Jagatpura, where Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Cabinet Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore were present.

He also honoured the winners of the startup and innovation awards.

Public representatives, including Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, Civil Lines MLA Gopal Sharma, and Jaipur Mayor Saumya Gurjar, accompanied him during the tour.

At 3.30 p.m., the Railway Minister is scheduled to inspect the redevelopment works at the second entry of Jaipur Junction and later review progress at Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station.

