Bhutan's Foreign Minister Dhungyel arrives in New Delhi to attend Raisina Dialogue

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Bhutan's Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to attend the Raisina Dialogue.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that Dhungyel's visit to India will impart further momentum to bilateral ties.

"Warm welcome to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Bhutan, Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel as he arrives to attend the 11th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. India–Bhutan partnership is built on deep mutual trust and goodwill. The visit will impart further momentum to India-Bhutan ties," Jaiswal posted on X.

The Raisina Dialogue, set to be held from March 5-7, is India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, held annually in New Delhi since 2016. The three-day event is organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The event convenes global leaders, policymakers, academics, industry experts, and journalists to discuss critical international issues.

On February 18, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation in several key sectors - including energy, connectivity, development partnership, and people-to-people connect - on the sidelines of the India-AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

According to the MEA, the two leaders expressed support for harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for inclusive and human-centric progress and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in AI and the digital tech space. They also reaffirmed their commitment to work closely to further strengthen the India-Bhutan partnership anchored in trust, goodwill and mutual respect.

India and Bhutan share a tradition of regular high-level exchanges and continue to explore new avenues of cooperation, while building on their deep-rooted ties in energy, infrastructure, and cultural exchange.

Last November, PM Modi visited Thimphu on a two-day visit, which aimed at deepening India-Bhutan partnership and reinforcing India's commitment to its Neighbourhood First Policy.

PM Modi's visit coincided with the exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India. He also offered prayers to the Holy Relics at Tashichhodzong in Thimphu and participated in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Himalayan kingdom's government.

