Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay, Assam Governor attend inauguration of ICP at Land Port Darranga in Assam

Darranga (Assam) [India], November 7 (ANI): Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and other officials attended the inauguration event of Immigration Check Post (ICP) at Land Port Darranga in Assam, on Thursday.

Bhutan PMTshering Tobgay said, "It is actually an Indian facility, but we in Bhutan see it as a Bhutanese facility, a joint facility, which will further trade. business, tourism and people-to-people contact, thereby boosting strong ties of friendship between people of India and Bhutan and especially the people of Assam and Eastern Bhutan."

Earlier Chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) said that the ICP would be a game changer for the Eastern part of Bhutan and North East.

Aditya Mishra said, "This is one of the important routes of Bhutan, especially for Eastern Bhutan. They are looking forward to connect it with mainland India. We are looking forward to having better ties with Bhutan. With the development of an international airport at Guwahati, Guwahati can become an important region not just for this part but the eastern part of Bhutan. This will be a game changer for this part of Bhutan and North East."

This pivotal land port is positioned just 700 meters from the Bhutanese border, to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth.

ICP Darranga, covering 14.5 acres, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to streamline cross-border travel and trade.

The ICP is strategically located to leverage the improved connectivity offered by National Highway 27 and the reinforced customs infrastructure in Bhutan, ensuring efficient operations.

The inauguration marks a significant step forward to promote regional interconnectivity and prosperity.

With India's development initiatives and Bhutan's growing industrial output, particularly from Mottanga, the ICP is expected to catalyse trade expansion.

The "Samjong" brand and the vibrant markets at Samdrup-Jongkhar highlight the economic and cultural synergy between the two nations.

The ICP Darranga is not only a commercial hub but also an immigration checkpoint, enhancing the local economy and solidifying international ties.

The robust developments at the ICP are projected to further cement the relationship between India and Bhutan, establishing a cornerstone for transnational commerce and movement.

The inauguration of ICP Darranga is a momentous occasion, symbolizing a bridge of friendship and a gateway to shared prosperity for India and Bhutan.

The ICP represents a strategic initiative to boost economic growth and regional connectivity, embodying the spirit of cooperation and mutual development. (ANI)

