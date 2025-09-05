Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay visits Ayodhya’s Ram Temple with wife

Ayodhya, Sep 5 (IANS) Bhutan Prime Minister Daso Tshering Tobgay, currently on a four-day tour to India, paid a visit to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Friday and offered prayers to the Ram Lalla. He was accompanied by his wife, Tashi Doma.

Bhutanese PM and his wife’s visit to the Ram temple marks a historic first, as he is the first Prime Minister of any foreign nation to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at the premises.

The Ministry of External Affairs shared the photos of their visit to the sacred temple on its social media handle and termed the visit a ‘historic first’.

The Bhutan PM and his wife stayed in the complex for about an hour and 40 minutes. During this, they offered prayers at the temple, Ram Darbar, Hanumangarhi Temple and also visited temples of Kuber Teela, Jatayu and Sapta Mandapam. The duo also witnessed the ongoing construction.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai welcomed the Bhutan PM and his wife at the temple and also arranged a temple tour for them.

The duo was visibly impressed with the grandeur and splendour of the Ram Temple, and they also got some photos clicked to make the moment memorable.

They also admired the murals around the lower plinth and the bronze murals on the walls of the rampart. PM Tobgay praised the carvings on the temple. He also bowed down before the Ram Lalla three times and took the prasad after aarti.

Earlier in the day, the Bhutan PM, along with senior government officials, reached Ayodhya airport via a special plane of the Indian Air Force. They were welcomed by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, along with senior administrative and police officials.

Bhutanese PM Tobgay, accompanied by his spouse, is on an official visit to India from September 3 to 6.

