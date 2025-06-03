Bhu Bharati will permanently solve land problems: Telangana Deputy CM Vikramarka

Hyderabad, June 3 (IANS) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that the Congress government brought the Bhu Bharati Act to permanently solve the land woes faced by people, especially farmers.

He, along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, attended 'Revenue Sadassu' in Mulugumadu village of Yerrupalem mandal in Khammam district on Tuesday.

Bhu Bharati Revenue Sadassu are being organised from June 3 to 20 to create awareness among farmers about the Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights) Act, which came into force in April.

Bhu Bharati portal was launched by the state government as a solution to land-related issues, which cropped up after the introduction of the Dharani portal by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

The Deputy Chief Minister claimed that the Congress government brought the legislation in a transparent manner.

Vikramarka described Bhu Bharati as the best revenue legislation in the country. The legislation aims to conduct a survey of farmers' lands and fix their boundaries without any disputes.

He alleged that the Dharani legislation of the previous BRS government had violated the rights of farmers.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that BRS leaders brought the Dharani law to hand over lands to whomever they liked.

He said, "The Congress government threw the Dharani law into the Bay of Bengal as was promised during the elections."

He recalled that the Congress government in the past had distributed 26 lakh acres of land among the poor under the Land Reforms Act. These assigned lands were placed under party B of the Dharani portal, and no inquiry was conducted.

Vikramarka said the government would conduct an inquiry into the assigned lands and give land pattas to genuine assignees.

Assigned committees under the leadership of MLAs will be constituted to give cultivable lands and house sites to the landless poor.

Under the Bhu Bharat Act, land survey will be conducted. Revenue Sadassu will be conducted every year. Gram sabhas will be held to give details of land transactions in the village and the changes in the land record.

Srinivas Reddy said the government would soon issue 'Bhudhar cards' for lands on the lines of Aadhaar cards for human beings. He said the legislation was brought to make sure that farmers do not face any issues.

The Revenue Minister said licensed surveyors will be used to conduct land surveys. A total of 3,500 revenue officials are being appointed to solve land issues in villages.

Agriculture Minister Rao said their government brought a revolutionary law to solve the problems of farmers. He said for decades, the successive governments brought many laws but could not solve land problems, but Bhu Bharati will permanently solve the problems.

The Bhu Bharati Act came into force on April 14. Revenue Sadassu were held on a pilot basis in four mandals of four districts. Under the second phase, the meetings were held in 28 mandals in 28 villages from May 5.

The meetings are now being held in the remaining mandals across the state from June 3 to June 20. In the first two phases, authorities received 55,000 applications relating to land issues.

According to the Revenue Minister, 60 per cent of the issues have been resolved.

