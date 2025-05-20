Bhopal sexual assault, blackmailing case: NCW calls for urgent training reforms in police, campus safety

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW), on Tuesday, issued a series of recommendations to improve student safety following a case in Bhopal involving sexual assault and blackmail, officials said.

The commission is calling for stricter monitoring by educational institutions and better training for police personnel to handle such cases effectively.

In this incident, a group of students allegedly committed crimes against their peers, coercing victims into silence using recorded evidence of their assault.

The perpetrators escalated their threats by forcing victims to introduce more students into their circle under the fear of exposure.

To address the severity of the case, the commission launched an inquiry led by a three-member team chaired by the commission chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.

The team visited Bhopal earlier this month, meeting victims, their families, police officials, and college representatives.

Their findings revealed a calculated scheme in which the accused lured students with expensive gifts, drugs and false affection, trapping them in a cycle of exploitation.

Despite intense psychological and social pressure, victims showed courage by filing a First Information Report, leading to swift arrests by Baghsewania police.

The commission commended the authorities for their prompt action and stressed the need for broader measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Among the key recommendations, the commission emphasised the need for police training in gender sensitisation and communication skills to better handle such sensitive cases.

It also urged institutions to ensure access to psychological counselling for survivors to prevent post-traumatic stress disorder.

Authorities have been asked to expand investigations into possible links to organised crime, particularly drug trafficking, considering the luxurious lifestyles of the accused despite their modest family backgrounds.

Concerns over religious coercion were also raised, with reports suggesting that victims were pressured into conversion.

The commission recommended further inquiry into potential external funding behind such activities.

Colleges must ensure compliance with Prevention of Sexual Harassment guidelines, provide training for Internal Complaints Committees, and display helpline numbers prominently.

Institutions offering government-funded scholarships or free education should maintain detailed records of student attendance and retention.

State and private institutions are also expected to submit reports on fund utilisation related to women's welfare and skill development programs.

Additionally, authorities should investigate allegations that certain educational institutions are misusing land grants and scholarships for profit rather than their intended purpose.

The commission emphasised the need for continuous police monitoring and proposed quarterly meetings with local committees to enhance vigilance.

--IANS

sktr/khz