Bhopal Police register 30 cases, seize DJ vehicles for Navratri noise violations

Bhopal, Oct 7 (IANS) The Bhopal Police registered 30 cases and seized modified DJ vehicles for violating noise pollution norms during the recently concluded Navratri festival, even as overall compliance with the 'MP Noise Control Act' showed improvement, said a top police official on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, Bhopal City Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said that instructions were issued to DJ operators ahead of the Navratri festival after several rounds of meetings with the various citizen groups.

"The Noise Control Act has been strictly implemented and has witnessed positive results in the past few months, as the number of cases related to norm violations has reduced in the city. However, DJ operators have violated the rules, and action has been taken against them," Mishra said.

He said that 30 cases have been registered and vehicles modified as DJ vehicles have been seized under the Motor Vehicle Act during the Navratri festival. Offences were registered at 20 police stations against loud DJ music during the Durga idol immersion processions in Bhopal, Mishra added.

“In all meetings related to DJs, it was clearly instructed that, in addition to adhering to all provisions of the Noise Pollution Rules, all restrictions on the use of DJs must be strictly followed. While most people have complied, a few have violated these regulations,” he added.

The police became the primary complainant in the First Information Reports (FIRs) in most incidents, registering cases against both DJ vehicles and their operators in localities including Arera Hills, TT Nagar, Kolar, and Bairagarh in the city.

Officials said the vehicles would be produced in court and released after payment of a fine.

The police said the action has been taken under the provisions of the MP Noise Control Act, Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rule 2000, and the guidelines issued from time to time by the Supreme Court and the High Court, which prohibit the use of loudspeakers and other sound-amplifying devices at high volumes without prior permission.

Notably, soon after assuming office in December 2023, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav signed the file mandating the use of sound amplifiers at any religious or other places only as per the prescribed norms.

