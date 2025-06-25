Bhopal Metro Rail to become operational by Oct: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, June 25 (IANS) The operation of the much-awaited Metro rail project in Madhya Pradesh capital city Bhopal will begin by October this year, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said that he has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bhopal metro project along with other key railway projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh.

"Indore was the first city in Madhya Pradesh to launch Metro rail, and Bhopal will soon follow, with operations set to begin in October. An invitation has been extended to PM Modi to inaugurate the Bhopal Metro," Yadav said.

Chief Minister Yadav made this announcement while addressing a gathering during the inauguration of a VIP lounge at Bhopal railway station, where passengers can now access amenities for just Rs 50, and enjoy refreshments for Rs 100.

He also announced that within the next two months, a new rail coach manufacturing factory will be established at Umaria village in Raisen district, near Bhopal.

"This facility will be comparable in scale to BHEL. Additionally, the development of the four tracks in Delhi–Nagda–Ratlam corridor is a clear indicator of progress in the railway sector. A new rail link from Bhopal to Jhalawar via Rajgarh is also set to launch soon," Chief Minister said.

CM Mohan Yadav emphasised that under PM Modi’s leadership, the railway network in Madhya Pradesh has witnessed tremendous growth as several new railway tracks were approved.

The Chief Minister mentioned that Railway Ministry has recently approved projects worth Rs 18,500 crore for the Indore–Manmad and Indore–Dahod rail lines.

He said that preparations to improve railway facilities for the upcoming Ujjain Simhastha are also underway.

Notably, the first phase of Indore Metro Rail project was virtually inaugurated by PM Modi on May 31, marking the beginning of the first metro rail service in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal Metro project with 2 lines is an upcoming mass rapid transit system (MRTS) being built to serve Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh state, by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL).

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited is a joint venture between the state and the Central governments.

