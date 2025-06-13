Bhopal Metro rail project set to start first phase by August

Bhopal, June 13 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has begun accelerating efforts on the Bhopal Metro Rail Project. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has stated that commercial operations in Bhopal are expected to begin by August this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently inaugurated the first phase of Indore Metrol Rail project from Bhopal virtually.

In a high-level meeting with officials on Friday, the Chief Minister directed them to expedite the completion of both the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects, ensuring quality and adherence to timelines.

The Bhopal Metro, approved in 2018, is planned to span approximately 30 km across two main lines—the Orange Line from Karond Square to AIIMS Saket Nagar, and the Blue Line from Bhadbhada Square to Ratnagiri Tiraha.

The project includes 30 stations, two of which are underground, and a dedicated depot at Subhash Nagar.

The first stretch, covering 7 km from Pul Bogda to AIIMS, is expected to become operational by August 2025, according to a post by Dr. Yadav on his X handle.

Later phases will extend coverage to other parts of the city by 2028, with Pul Bogda serving as the interchange between the two lines.

Indore’s Metro plan, also initiated in 2018, covers over 31 km and includes 28 stations, seven of them underground.

The first stretch of the Yellow Line -- from Gandhinagar to Super Corridor 3 -- is already operational, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2025.

Future phases will extend the line to Malviya Nagar and Palasia Square, eventually looping back underground to Gandhinagar.

Final completion is targeted for the end of 2028. These metro systems are part of a broader initiative to modernise urban transport in Madhya Pradesh.

They aim to reduce congestion, lower pollution, and provide faster, safer public transit in both the capital and commercial centers.

CM Yadav also emphasised the importance of maintaining safety standards and minimising disruption to daily life during on-going construction. Officials have been instructed to meet deadlines while ensuring public convenience.

