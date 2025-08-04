Bhopal BJP MLA Sabnani slams NCP-SP’s Awhad over remarks on Sanatan Dharma

Bhopal, Aug 4 (IANS) BJP MLA from Bhopal, Bhagwandas Sabnani, on Monday strongly criticised Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad for his controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

Sabnani, a first-time legislator from Bhopal's South-West Assembly constituency and the party’s state general secretary (organisation), said Awhad’s comments stem from a superficial understanding of Hindu philosophy and traditions.

“I believe Awhad has no real knowledge of Sanatan Dharma. Had he studied it properly, he wouldn’t have made such a statement. One must read and understand it before commenting,” Sabnani said, reacting to Awhad’s remarks.

The BJP leader said the intention behind such statements was more important than the statements themselves.

“Those who make derogatory remarks about Sanatan Dharma or Hindutva reflect a narrow mindset. Sanatan Dharma is deeply rooted and resilient -- it won’t be affected by such remarks. But we must ask -- whose narrative are they trying to push, who stands to benefit from it, and what is their real agenda? Awhad should withdraw his statement and offer a public apology,” Sabnani told IANS.

Awhad’s remarks, made in Mumbai on Sunday, triggered political outrage across the country. Speaking to the media while reacting to the verdict in the Malegaon blast case -- where all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, were acquitted -- Awhad said, “Sanatan Dharma has ruined India.”

He went on to claim, “There was never any religion called Sanatan Dharma. We are followers of Hindu Dharma. It was this so-called Sanatan Dharma that denied Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj his coronation, defamed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and its followers even attempted to assassinate Jyotirao Phule.”

His statements drew sharp criticism from various quarters, including BJP MP Medha Kulkarni and Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, who condemned Awhad for what they called an attack on India's spiritual and cultural foundation.

--IANS

pd/skp