Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav and his wife join RJD; actor likely to contest Bihar polls

Patna, Oct 16 (IANS) Popular Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav, along with his wife Chanda Yadav, joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday in the presence of Tejashwi Yadav, adding a splash of star power to the party’s Bihar election campaign.

Even before their formal induction, political circles in Bihar were abuzz with speculation that Chanda Yadav would contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

However, fresh developments indicate that it will be Khesari Lal Yadav himself, not his wife, who will enter the electoral fray on an RJD ticket.

While suspense remains over which of the two will ultimately contest, fans of the Bhojpuri superstar appear unbothered.

After welcoming the couple into the party, Tejashwi Yadav reiterated his key election promise, saying, “We have promised the people that after November 14th, when we form the government, we will enact a law to provide a government job to one member of every household that does not have a government job. We have made this promise and will fulfil it.”

According to party sources, Chanda Yadav’s name was found missing from the Bihar voter list during the scrutiny of her nomination papers.

Originally from Dhanadih village in Ekma (Chhapra), her name was instead listed on the Mumbai voter roll, creating a technical obstacle to her nomination.

As a result, the RJD decided at the last minute to nominate Khesari Lal Yadav in her place. While he has not yet received the party symbol, he is expected to file his nomination as soon as it is allotted.

Speaking to reporters after joining the party, Khesari Lal Yadav said, “We have been associated with Tejashwi for a long time, and today we will definitely get the opportunity to work with him. We will work together and campaign across Bihar for the Grand Alliance.”

Khesari Lal Yadav, who enjoys massive popularity in the Bhojpuri film industry, hails from Chhapra. The RJD hopes that Khesari's wide appeal among youths and rural voters will help energise its campaign and attract new supporters.

