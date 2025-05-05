Bhiwadi cops launch campaign to deport illegal Bangladeshi nationals; 60 held including 11 children

Jaipur, May 5 (IANS) As part of a statewide initiative in Rajasthan, Bhiwadi Police have launched a special campaign to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in the district.

In an intensive search operation conducted across multiple areas, a total of 60 Bangladeshi nationals — including 25 men, 24 women, and 11 children — were detained for residing without valid documents in Bhiwadi.

Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police, Jyeshtha Maitreyi, stated that the search operation was carried out in accordance with directives from the Rajasthan Government and Police Headquarters.

The campaign is focussed on the repatriation and deportation of individuals illegally residing in the state.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police, Atul Sahu, and supervised by CO Bhiwadi Kailash Chaudhary and CO Tijara Shivraj Singh.

The search covered several areas including police station jurisdictions of Bhiwadi, Bhiwadi Faiz III, Chaupanki, Khushkheda, Tapukda, and Tijara, as well as localities like Sheikhpur Ahir and Jairali.

The police acted on Intelligence inputs and information received from local informers.

Raids were conducted at various locations, resulting in the detention of 60 individuals who were found to be residing illegally without proper documentation.

SP Maitreyi has urged residents and business owners to ensure police verification of all tenants and employees.

"Do not hire or rent out to individuals without proper verification," she emphasised.

Police teams involved in the search operations included SHO Bhiwadi phase III Satyanarayan and his team, SHO Tapukda Rajeev and team and SHO Jairoli Vikram Singh and team.

Earlier, an official of the Rajasthan Minister of Home’s office confirmed that the BJP government was seriously acting against Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in the state.

He said that in 2024, 521 Rohingyas were identified while in 2025, 520 Rohingyas were identified.

Similarly, in the year 2024, at least 22 Bangladeshis were arrested out of which 14 were deported back to Bangladesh.

In 2025, around 23 Bangladeshis were arrested and 16 were deported.

--IANS

arc/rad