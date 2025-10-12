‘Bhavantar Yojana’ cheers up MP farmers, thousands take out tractor rally to thank govt

Ujjain, Oct 12 (IANS) The farming community in Madhya Pradesh, particularly the soyabean cultivators, have a reason to smile and celebrate. This weekend, they showed their happiness and joy by taking out a large tractor rally and thanked the state government for launching a farmer-friendly programme called ‘Bhavantar Yojana’.

The ‘Thank You Tractor Rally’ started from the Krishi Upaj Mandi premises and saw participation of nearly 3,000 farmers riding their tractors.

The Bhavantar Yojana is an exclusive scheme for soybean-growing farmers in the state, for which the registrations began on October 3. According to the scheme, if farmers' soybeans are sold below the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the government will compensate them for their losses. The Bhavantar Yojana benefits will be delivered to farmers at their doorsteps.

The scheme will be effective in the state from October 24.

The largesse extended by the Mohan Yadav government has left the farming community enthused and excited. A lot of farmers described the scheme as not only a holistic step towards their empowerment but also a symbol of the state government's unwavering commitment to farmer welfare.

The rally began on Sunday morning from the Krishi Upaj Mandi premises and passed through the city's main roads.

Farmers expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. They said that the Chief Minister has always prioritised the interests of farmers, and that the announcement of the Bhavantar scheme amount will prove helpful in stabilising income during adverse circumstances.

It is noteworthy that the registration process under Bhavantar Yojana began on October 3, and the scheme will become effective across the state on October 24.

Farmer Anil told IANS, "Under the Bhavantar Kisan Yatra, the Chief Minister has made a provision that if soyabean is sold at less than Minimum Support Price (MSP), the difference amount will be deposited directly into the registered farmer's bank account, 15 days after the sale."

Farmers Kamal Trivedi and Ashok said that the Chief Minister is truly a well-wisher of the farmers. He said that the state has a farmers’ government, which is conducting surveys in every village to compensate for crop losses caused by rain.

Farmers Chaturbhuj and Vijay said that the Bhavantar Yojana has increased both farmers' confidence and trust.

--IANS

mr/uk