Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 in Delhi extended till April 5

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has decided to extend the ongoing Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 at Sunder Nursery in Delhi till April 5, an official said on Saturday.

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On March 29, Minister of State (MoS) for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey will inaugurate a Van Dhan Conclave for discussions on sustainable livelihoods and value addition of Minor Forest Produce, a statement said.

The extension of the fest has been announced in response to the overwhelming public participation and growing demand for the activities being organised by the Ministry, in collaboration with TRIFED (Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India), an official statement said.

As per the original plan, the fest was scheduled to conclude on March 30.

"The decision reflects the enthusiastic response from visitors, stakeholders, and participants, and aims to further strengthen market access and livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans, entrepreneurs, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from across the country," it added.

"The festival has emerged as a platform showcasing India's rich tribal heritage, including traditional crafts, handlooms, cuisine, and enterprise," it said.

"The event has recorded significant footfall, with participation from more than 1,000 tribal artisans, Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs), tribal chefs, and cultural troupes representing diverse regions of the country," the statement added.

The festival features participation from 78 VDVKs across 22 states, more than 300 art and craft exhibitors from 28 states, and 120 tribal cuisine participants operating 30 food stalls representing 21 states.

"The extension will enable artisans and producers to continue direct engagement with consumers, ensuring better price realisation and wider visibility for tribal products. It will also provide an extended opportunity for visitors to experience the diverse cultural expressions of Tribal India," the statement said.

Alongside exhibitions and sales, the festival continues to host key engagements such as the Bharat Tribes Business Conclave, CSR Conclave, and thematic workshops, facilitating knowledge exchange, partnerships, and capacity building.

As part of the extended programme, TRIFED will organise a Van Dhan Conclave on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the venue.

The conclave will be inaugurated by MoS Uikey in the presence of distinguished dignitaries.

It will feature five thematic sessions focusing on sustainable livelihoods, value addition of Minor Forest Produce, market linkages, and strengthening tribal entrepreneurship.

--IANS

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