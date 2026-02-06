Bharat Taxi starts operations, drawing over 50,000 drivers from Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Feb 6 (IANS) India’s cooperative sector has marked a significant expansion with the rollout of "Bharat Taxi", the country’s first taxi service operating on a cooperative ownership model, which has already seen more than 50,000 drivers from Gujarat enrol, officials said on Friday.

The service has begun operations in Ahmedabad and Rajkot, along with Delhi, and will be expanded nationwide in phases.

The initiative is being implemented under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, as part of the Centre’s push to strengthen cooperative institutions across sectors.

Bharat Taxi is structured to position drivers as members and stakeholders of the cooperative, rather than commission-based workers.

Speaking at the formal launch in New Delhi, Shah said the cooperative framework places drivers at the centre of ownership. “Sarathi hi malik hai,” he said, adding that the model ensures drivers retain control over their earnings and are not subject to commission or surge pricing.

He stated that the service would be expanded across the country over the next two to three years.

Officials said the service is being operated through Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited, registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, with support from national cooperative institutions.

During the pilot phase conducted in parts of Gujarat and Delhi-NCR, the platform registered a large number of drivers and users, with thousands of trips being completed daily.

The cooperative model allows drivers, referred to as Sarathis, to work without exclusivity, enabling them to remain on other platforms if they choose.

Authorities said the system is designed to ensure transparent fares for passengers while providing a predictable income for drivers.

Gujarat Government Spokesperson Jitu Vaghani, commenting on the launch, said the initiative demonstrated how cooperative principles could be applied to technology-driven services.

“This is a cooperative platform where drivers and passengers both benefit from transparency and fairness,” he was quoted as saying, while referring to Gujarat’s long-standing experience with cooperative enterprises.

According to officials, Bharat Taxi currently offers bookings for cars, three-wheelers and two-wheelers through a mobile application.

The platform also includes provisions for social security benefits, such as insurance coverage and support mechanisms for registered drivers.

Authorities said the nationwide expansion of Bharat Taxi is expected to create new livelihood opportunities and further strengthen the cooperative movement’s presence in emerging sectors of the economy.c

