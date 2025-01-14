Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Anniversary: Jairam Ramesh Criticizes PM Modi Over Manipur Crisis Neglect

New Delhi: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday marked the anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jairam highlighted the government's neglect of the state, pointing out that despite global travels, the Prime Minister has yet to visit Manipur or meet with its political leaders, including members of his own party.

"Today, exactly a year ago, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was launched by the Indian National Congress from Manipur. The BJNY followed in the wake of the historic Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and covered 6,600 kms going through 15 states, culminating in Mumbai on March 16, 2024," he recalled.

"Manipur still awaits a visit by the Prime Minister, who has found the time, inclination, and energy to go all over the world - but has not seen it necessary to reach out to the distressed people of Manipur. He has steadfastly refused to meet with political leaders of Manipur, including his own party legislators and the CM himself," the Congress leader added.

Jairam Ramesh also mentioned that the "agony of Manipur" has continued unabated since May 3, 2023.

"Just a few days back the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports was asked to put off its proposed study tour to the state," he said.

Earlier, on Monday, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said that the incidents of violence in Manipur continue but security forces were working to bring in peace.

"In Manipur, cyclic incidents of violence are continuing but security forces are working to bring in peace. Enhanced surveillance and dominance over the Myanmar border are on. Fencing is also in progress," Dwivedi said.

The violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, following the Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list. (ANI)