Bhai Dooj celebrated with enthusiasm in UP jails as authorities make special arrangements for inmates

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The festival of 'Bhai Dooj', symbolising the eternal bond between brothers and sisters, was celebrated with deep emotion and enthusiasm across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, not only in homes but also within the walls of jails in Shahjahanpur, Meerut, and Moradabad.

In Shahjahanpur District Jail, the day began with a heartwarming sight -- long queues of sisters waiting outside the gates since morning, eager to meet their incarcerated brothers. Once allowed entry, they performed the sacred rituals -- applying a tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, performing aarti, and offering sweets, praying for their well-being and long life. The meeting between siblings, separated by walls but united by affection, brought tears to many eyes.

Jail Superintendent Mijajilal said special arrangements were made to ensure that the sisters could meet their brothers comfortably.

“Festivals like Bhai Dooj help preserve human emotions and family values even inside prison,” he said, adding that the celebration brought a touch of humanity to an otherwise stern environment. The jail premises were filled with an atmosphere of love, warmth, and spiritual connection.

In Meerut, the Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail also witnessed vibrant celebrations. The administration set up tents, seating areas, and refreshments for visiting sisters. Starting from 5 a.m., the jail buzzed with activity as 4,000 to 5,000 sisters arrived to perform the traditional rituals. Jail Superintendent informed that those female inmates whose brothers could not visit were not left behind -- the staff themselves celebrated with them, ensuring no one felt alone on this special day.

In Moradabad, the jail administration went a step further, organising the Bhai Dooj meeting under tight security.

Jailer Alok Singh shared that a slip system was introduced from 9 a.m. to manage the large crowd efficiently. By 1 p.m., over 700 sisters had already met their brothers and applied a tilak, with the programme continuing until late evening. As a token of affection, the jail administration also presented each visiting sister with Rori rice, a symbolic festive gift.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the festival was celebrated as 'Bhai Phota', with sisters applying a 'mark of the moon' on their brothers’ foreheads, performing aarti, and praying for their long lives. Sweet shops, especially Maa Kali Sweets in Naktala, witnessed a heavy rush as families purchased delicacies to share with their siblings.

Speaking to IANS, a local resident said, “Today is Bhai Phota. We’ve come to buy sweets for our brothers. Later, our sister will visit to give us Phota too.”

Bhai Dooj is one of the most significant Hindu festivals. The festival celebrates the unique relationship between brothers and sisters. This day is celebrated as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya are other names for Bhaiya Dooj. The sole purpose of this celebration is to honour the bond between brothers and sisters. With Bhai Dooj, the Diwali festival will conclude.

--IANS

jk/dpb