Bhagwat's statement strengthens Muslims' position, says AIMJ Maulana Razvi

Bareilly, Feb 9 (IANS) All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi welcomed some recent remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat while flagging some issues concerning the Muslim community in the country.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Razvi said that the RSS chief's statement about having three children has actually strengthened the position of the Muslim community. He said that having children or not is one of Allah’s greatest blessings, and no one has the right to question it. Those who repeatedly raise objections over Muslims having three or four children should carefully listen to and read Bhagwat’s statement, he said.

On the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), he maintained that the provisions related to the UCC in the Constitution are clear and justified. According to the Constitution, public opinion must be sought in states where the UCC is to be implemented, and it cannot be enforced without public consent.

Citing Uttarakhand as an example, he said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami formed the Justice Ranjana Desai Committee to draft the Uniform Civil Code, but the committee did not take the views of Scheduled Tribes, tribal communities, or minorities. He alleged that the UCC was implemented unilaterally in Uttarakhand, which is against constitutional procedures.

Laws cannot be made in India in such a manner, and if such authoritarianism is adopted, it would not only go against the basic structure of the Constitution but would also weaken democratic values, he asserted.

Targeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maulana Razvi alleged that he is openly indulging in anti-Muslim rhetoric and continuously spewing hatred against Muslims. He claimed that the Chief Minister wants to weaken the economic condition of Muslims and cited Sarma’s remark suggesting that a rickshaw puller from the community asking for five rupees should be paid only four. Such statements, he said, promote hatred and division in society.

Maulana Razvi also alleged that a controversial video linked to the Assam Chief Minister was an attempt to stifle democracy and mock democratic values, adding that such politics cannot work in a democratic country.

Referring to Bhagwat’s statement that India is incomplete without Muslims, Razvi said the Assam Chief Minister continues to reject such views and instead makes provocative and inflammatory remarks against Muslims. He demanded that the Supreme Court take suo motu cognisance of the matter and initiate action.

