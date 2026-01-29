Bhagwant Mann showcases 'Punjab achievements' in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, currently on a visit to Gujarat, highlighted his state's achievements at a press conference here on Thursday.

Talking about the welfare initiatives introduced by the AAP government in Punjab, he highlighted the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana, which provides up to Rs 10 lakh in free medical treatment to every family without any income-based conditions.

"Every family in Punjab receives free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, and the only requirement is an Aadhaar card. There are no green or yellow cards or other conditions,” he said.

Describing the financial hardships faced by families when a member falls ill, Mann said, “Often, one member’s illness can force a family to sell land or jewellery to pay for treatment. I know families where patients themselves say, ‘Do not treat me, otherwise everything we own will be spent on my treatment.’ Our scheme ensures that such expenses are covered by the government.”

He explained that the plan covers all illnesses, from kidney and knee transplants to dialysis, heart-related diseases, and mental health issues. “No matter how many family members are affected, the government will cover their treatment costs up to Rs 10 lakh annually. After a year, the limit is renewed,” Mann said.

Mann also highlighted that people in rural Gujarat often have to travel to cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, or Surat for minor ailments, incurring high costs. “In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Clinics exist in every village or clusters of villages, offering at least 42 types of tests and all essential medicines free of charge,” he said.

He further said, “No one in Punjab will be denied treatment due to financial reasons. Government employees and pensioners are included. Hospitals cannot withhold deceased bodies over unpaid bills. These rules are strictly implemented.”

On electricity, Mann said, “600 units are provided free annually, irrespective of appliances. Farmers already get free electricity. Punjab contributes approximately 1.85 crore metric tonnes of rice and 1.25 crore metric tonnes of wheat to the national food supply every year.”

Mann also noted that many Punjabis live abroad in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. “I asked them if their countries have a scheme like ours. They said no, or that insurance only partially covers certain treatments,” he said.

He criticised the political environment in the state and asserted that the Congress and the BJP operate in coordination. Mann said, “In Gujarat, Congress and BJP work together. Their policies and approach are flawed, and they are unable to deliver anything meaningful for the people.”

He appealed to the people of Gujarat to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and establish “the government of the people.”

