Bhagoria festival reflects affection and traditional values of tribals: MP CM

Alirajpur, Feb 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that Bhagoria festival symbolises tribal culture, social affection and traditional values as well their deep feeling towards nature.

The Chief Minister made this statement after participating in the Bhagoria festival during his visit to Udaigarh town in Alirajpur district, one of the tribal dominated regions in Madhya Pradesh.

He added that the depth of this traditional festival can be experienced only by participating in it.

He said the event reflects the strong identity of tribal culture and the sensitive approach of the state government.

The Chief Minister reached the venue through a roadshow, where he received a warm welcome from the tribal artists and local people.

Dressed in colourful traditional attire, the artists, both men and women, performed traditional dance to welcome the chief guest.

Later, addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister assured that the state government is fully committed to the preservation and promotion of tribal traditions and is continuously encouraging such cultural events.

The Bhagoria festival is a week-long tribal celebration held in western Madhya Pradesh (Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khargone, Barwani, and Dhar) just before Holi, marking the start of spring and the harvest season.

During this major social gathering, where people buy goods for Holi, it serves as a traditional market and a celebration of love, culture, and music for the Bhil and Bhilala tribes.

The festival also incorporates a 'Nasha Mukti Abhiyan' (de-addiction campaign) in certain areas, encouraging participants to avoid substance abuse during the celebrations.

Before attending the Bhagoria festival, Chief Minister Yadav visited the Bhabra village, the birthplace of the legendary freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad on his 95th martyrdom day, and offered floral tribute to him.

At another event in Alirajpur, Chief Minister Yadav also performed the "bhoomi-pujan" and inaugurated various development projects in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar worth more than Rs 180 crore.

--IANS

pd/khz