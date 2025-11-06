Bhagalpur’s Class 7 student prepares sketch of PM Modi for warm welcome

Bhagalpur, Nov 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold his second election rally in Bhagalpur of the poll-bound state of Bihar on Thursday. Locals are visibly excited for the Prime Minister’s rally and have turned up at the venue in large numbers.

A notable gesture from a Class 7 student for giving a warm welcome to PM Modi in the constituency has caught the attention of all.

The student named Shanvi has painted a beautiful sketch of the Prime Minister and hopes to give him when he addresses the public from the stage in Bhagalpur.

She says that she loves listening to PM Modi and has been a fan of him since childhood.

Speaking to IANS, she said, “Since PM Modi is visiting Bhagalpur, it is our responsibility to give him a warm welcome. Everyone has come prepared to welcome him in their own way, and I, too, have made this sketch to welcome him.

“PM Modi provided reservations to girls, encouraged education, and is providing employment. He is coming to Bhagalpur, so this sketch has been made especially for him,” she added.

She said that the Prime Minister has launched many initiatives for women and has taken every section of the country along, and is doing commendable work.

“He meets children during public events. I really like this, and he guides children to move forward,” she added.

She also praised him for the Operation Sindoor and saluted the armed forces for making enemies bite the dust.

Earlier, PM Modi also posted on his social media handle, "I am looking forward to receiving the blessings of my family members at the public rally in Bhagalpur at around 1:30 pm."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed a massive rally in Araria, where he launched a blistering attack on the RJD-Congress alliance.

--IANS

mr/skp