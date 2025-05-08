Bhagalpur residents benefit from Jan Aushadhi Yojana, call it visionary scheme

Bhagalpur, May 8 (IANS) The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, opened under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP), are changing the lives of people across the country, by enabling them to buy quality medicines at much cheaper rates.

In Naugachaia of Bihar's Bhagalpur, the Jan Aushadhi Kendras are providing affordable medicines to thousands of families, belonging to the lower and lower-middle classes.

A couple of beneficiaries spoke to IANS about the impact of this Central government scheme on their lives.

Subodh Gupta, who regularly buys medicine from the Kendra, said that the same drugs available here are up to 75 per cent cheaper.

"I get a medicine worth Rs 600 at Jan Aushadhi Kendra for just Rs 150. I have asked all the people of my ward to get the medicine from here only, so that everyone can get the benefit," he said.

Gupta added that he and fellow villagers are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this scheme.

Nisha Kumari, another local, told IANS that they used to buy medicines from other private centres for about Rs 2,000; however, in Jan Aushadhi Kendras, they are available at one-third the price.

Amit Kumar, the centre director of Naugachia region, said the PM-BJP is a visionary scheme of the Modi government, and it is yielding unprecedented results.

"Due to Jan Aushadhi Kendra, poor families are saving money on medicines by purchasing the same at 90 per cent cheaper rates. Discounts of 50 per cent to 90 per cent are being given at the Jan Aushadhi centres. Medicines for stomachache, which are available for Rs 5 in the market, cost 90 paise here," he said.

The PM-BJP initiative was launched in 2016 to provide high-quality generic medicines at affordable prices, making essential healthcare accessible to all citizens.

--IANS

mr/svn