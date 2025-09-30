'Beware of urban Naxals': BJP blasts CPI's D Raja over call for talks with Maoists

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday strongly criticised CPI leader D. Raja over his remarks questioning the Centre's 'Naxal Mukt Bharat' initiative, saying the country must remain "vigilant" against those who, in its view, sympathise with extremists.

Raja, speaking at a press conference in Delhi on Monday, had cast doubt on the operation aimed at eliminating Maoist influence, calling the rhetoric around 'Naxal Mukt Bharat' hollow and likening it to past slogans such as 'Congress Mukt Bharat'.

He questioned the government's strategy and urged that talks with Naxal groups be considered rather than relying solely on military measures. He warned that continued dominance of the BJP and the RSS would imperil the Constitution and urged citizens to act to "save the Constitution" by removing them from power.

Reacting to Raja's comments, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao told IANS, "The country has a Constitution, and the country has a democracy. It is not anyone's right to kill innocent, defenceless people or to oppress them. The Constitution does not allow such actions. Anyone who speaks against the country's Constitution or tries to run a parallel government in the country, there is no provision for that in the Constitution."

"People who have been oppressed and killed by these Maoists also have Constitutional rights. Law, order and Constitution should prevail in the nation, and the Modi government is working in that area," he added.

BJP national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha accused Raja of showing sympathy for Naxalism and warned of a broader threat from what he called "urban Naxals".

"The BJP has been saying this for a long time that urban Naxals are a bigger threat than Naxalism. D. Raja's statement shows his sympathies towards Naxalism. People who have this kind of Naxal thinking are a threat to our Constitution," Sinha told IANS.

"The Naxals who do not accept our Constitution are being defended by the CPI(M) leaders. These people pose a bigger threat to us as they provide shelter to the Naxals and also spread their influence across the nation. We should be vigilant against such people," he added.

RLD leader Malook Nagar told IANS that Naxalite incidents are rising in several states, and said the government must find ways to control them.

"If the so-called INDIA bloc questions this also, then what does that show us? Do they want the country to burn again into the Naxalism," he asked.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Surendra Rajput affirmed to IANS that the country will operate under the Constitution and that Maoism will be eradicated.

"This is the truth. Whoever follows a path of violence will be met with strict action as per the Constitution," he said.

However, senior CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah defended Raja's remarks, citing casualty figures and calling for dialogue.

"At least 400 people have been fatally shot. Any country uses dialogue and not guns. Difference of opinion is not a crime. Shooting someone for a difference in opinion is barbarism. They (Maoists) are willing to talk, but the BJP is shooting at them. This is against the democratic rights. This is all being done in this undeclared democracy. Whatever Raja has said is true," Mollah told IANS.

--IANS