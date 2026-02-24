Better to give him Pak's responsibility: Sarma on nomination of Gaurav Gogoi as chief of India–Philippines friendship group

Guwahati, Feb 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reacted to the nomination of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi as President of the India–Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group, taking a sharp political dig at the senior Congress leader.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups with 64 countries and appointed senior Opposition leaders to head over a dozen of them. Each of these groups have 11 members, including those from the Rajya Sabha.

Sarma’s comments came shortly after the Lok Sabha Secretariat formally nominated Gogoi, a Lok Sabha MP from Assam, as the President of the India–Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group for the 18th Lok Sabha.

The Friendship Group aims to strengthen parliamentary-level engagement and cooperation between the two democracies.

Commenting on Gogoi’s appointment, Sarma said that it would have been more appropriate if he had been given responsibility related to Pakistan.

“It would have been better if Gaurav Gogoi was given responsibility for Pakistan. He could have maintained relations with Pakistan as well,” the Chief Minister remarked, in a sarcastic tone.

The Chief Minister’s remarks are seen as part of the ongoing political sparring between the BJP and the Congress in Assam, where political rhetoric has intensified ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Sarma has frequently targeted Gogoi, often questioning the Congress leader’s political positioning and approach on national and international issues.

A communication, issued by the Conference and Protocol Branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, stated that a Parliamentary Friendship Group between India and the Philippines has been constituted for the current Lok Sabha term to strengthen parliamentary-level engagement between the two countries. “In this connection, the Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha is pleased to nominate you as the President of the India–Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group,” the letter addressed to Gogoi said.

The letter, dated February 23, was issued by L.V. Ramana, Director, Conference and Protocol Branch, Lok Sabha Secretariat, and carries official reference number 35/04/2026/C&P. Parliamentary Friendship Groups are informal forums formed within Parliament to promote bilateral ties, facilitate dialogue between legislators, and enhance mutual understanding on issues of common interest.

These groups often play a key role in strengthening people-to-people and institutional linkages alongside formal diplomatic engagements.

India and the Philippines share growing cooperation across multiple sectors, including defence, maritime security, trade, education and cultural exchanges. Parliamentary-level interaction is seen as an important component in further deepening bilateral relations between the two democracies.

