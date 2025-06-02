'Best wishes', CM Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan greet Telangana people on State Formation Day

Amaravati, June 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday greeted people of Telangana on State Formation Day.

Both leaders expressed their best wishes for the progress and prosperity of Telangana.

CM Chandrababu Naidu said in his message posted on ‘X’ that despite different Telugu states, the Telugu people are one. “My belief and objective are that the Telugu people should rise in self-respect wherever they are. My best wishes to the people of Telangana who are celebrating their 11th State Formation Day,” the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president said.

“I wish that every family in the Telangana state should live happily and progress on the path of development. The two Telugu states should compete in development and reach the top by Viksit Bharat-2047, and the Telugu community should emerge as an undisputed force. I call on every Telugu citizen to be a partner in this,” Naidu added.

Pawan Kalyan also took to ‘X’ to greet people of Telangana on formation day. He noted that Telangana is the land that gave birth to the Jana Sena Party and rebirth to him, and filled him with the spirit of movement.

The Jana Sena leader recalled that Telugu poet Dasarathi Krishnamacharya praised Telangana as ‘koti ratnala veena (Veena with crore gems)'. He noted that the state of Telangana came into existence reflecting the hopes and aspirations of three and a half crore people, after decades of struggle and with the sacrifices of students and youth.

“As the state completes 11 years of its formation and enters its 12th year, I wish all the people to move forward on the path of welfare and development in all sectors and fulfil the aspirations of the people, and I extend my greetings to all the people on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day,” he added.

