Bengaluru residents trapped in a ‘branded hell’: Kumaraswamy slams Congress on Sadhana Samavesha

Bengaluru, May 20 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy slammed the Karnataka government and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, accusing him and the state government of gross negligence as Bengaluru reels under the impact of incessant rains.

“While people are dying and struggling to survive, Congress leaders are busy hosting a ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ (achievement convention). For the past week, the focus has been on colourful, guarantee-filled advertisements instead of real governance,” said Kumaraswamy.

He stated that Bengaluru’s citizens are living in what he called a “branded hell,” adding that the city is suffering while its leaders are obsessed with publicity campaigns.

“The real achievements of the Congress government are now floating in the city’s flooded roads and clogged drains. Organising a Sadhana Samavesha for a dead government is nothing short of shameful,” he said.

Targeting D.K. Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy remarked, “Rather than delivering empty speeches and slandering the opposition, he should focus on real work. Sitting in a war room and launching proxy wars on JD (S) and BJP won’t serve any purpose.”

He further questioned the credibility behind the "Brand Bengaluru" campaign. “What have you achieved to claim the name ‘Greater Bengaluru’? Who are you branding it for? Is it just a fancy label to hide large-scale corruption?”

Kumaraswamy alleged that for Shivakumar, the Bengaluru Urban Development Department has effectively become the “Bengaluru Cash Development Department.”

He said, “It’s like a bottomless pot that pours currency whenever he desires. How much cash has rained in the past two years? Wherever he puts his hand, there’s money. And for the people? Never-ending taxes. How many times has Sai Layout been flooded in the last two years? And how many times has the Dy CM visited? What did he achieve as Urban Development Minister previously? All he did was use the ministry for personal financial growth”.

Kumaraswamy also claimed that during his 20-month tenure in 2006, he initiated 58 road widening projects, launched Phase 1 of Namma Metro, and undertook the development of major roads such as the Airport Road, Nelamangala Road, and Electronic City Road.

“When a lake was reclaimed to build Dollar’s Colony in JP Nagar, who ensured the homes there didn’t flood? That was my administration. My terms in office were limited, 20 months with the BJP, and later 14 months with the Congress. But my work is documented. I urge you to read it,” he claimed.

--IANS

mka/dan