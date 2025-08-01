Bengaluru police crack kidnap-murder case of 13-year-old boy; arrest two abductors

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (IANS) The Bengaluru police have solved the shocking kidnapping and murder case of a 13-year-old boy and arrested the two accused after shooting them in the legs during an encounter on Friday.

The body of the victim, A. Nischal, an 8th-grade student, was recovered on Thursday night on the outskirts of the city. Nischal was brutally assaulted and killed, and the accused later set his body on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the two accused were known to both the victim and his family. They have confessed to kidnapping the boy for a ransom of Rs 5 lakh and subsequently burning his body to erase evidence.

The official statement by the Bengaluru Police stated that the accused have been identified as 27-year-old Gurumurthy, a resident of Weavers Colony on Bannerghatta Road, and 27-year-old Gopi alias Gopala, a resident of Bannerghatta.

Gurumurthy sustained gunshot injuries in both legs, while Gopi was shot in one leg. Both are currently admitted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Police Inspector Kumaraswamy B.G. and PSI Arvind Kumar, who were injured during the confrontation after being attacked by the accused, are also undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital.

Investigations revealed that the accused worked as drivers and were acquainted with the victim's mother. Knowing the family's background, they targeted the boy for ransom. After kidnapping him, they sent a message via WhatsApp demanding Rs 5 lakh. However, they later slit the boy’s throat and set his body on fire to eliminate evidence.

Nischal was a student of Christ School and used to attend tuition classes daily from 5 P.M. to 7.30 P.M. on 80 Feet Road in Arakere.

On July 30, he did not return home till late and when his parents contacted the tuition teacher, they were informed that Nischal had left the centre at the usual time.

During the search, the boy’s bicycle was found near Arakere Family Park. His father, J.C. Achyut, subsequently filed a missing complaint at the Hulimavu police station. At around 8 P.M. on July 31, the family received a WhatsApp message stating that Nischal had been kidnapped and that Rs 5 lakh was demanded for his release.

Taking the case seriously, the police formed four teams to trace the kidnappers. At around 5 P.M., they received information about a half-burnt body found in the forest area of Bilwaradahalli, within the Bannerghatta police station limits. The police rushed to the spot, and the boy's family confirmed his identity.

Further investigation revealed that the accused were hiding in the same forest area. When police attempted to apprehend them, the duo attacked officers with a knife and dagger and tried to flee. Police initially fired warning shots in the air and then shot the accused in the legs before arresting them.

Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

mka/rad