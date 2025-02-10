Bengaluru Named Aerospace Capital of India at Aero India 2025: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that Bengaluru is the aerospace capital of India, contributing nearly 60 per cent of the country's aerospace manufacturing and defence research.

Addressing the 15th edition of Aero India 2025, Shivakumar highlighted Karnataka's leadership in aerospace innovation and its ability to attract global partnerships.

"It is my immense privilege to be a part of this great induration on the 15th edition of Aero Space of 2025, a premier platform that showcases India's growth strength in aerospace and defence. Karnataka has been at the forefront of this journey leading innovation and attracting global partnership. Bengaluru is the aerospace capital of the country, contributing to nearly 60% of aerospace manufacturing and defence research. It is the home of HAL, ISRO, Boeing, India and other world-class Aero Space institutions that drive innovation and development. Over 1.15 lakh professionals work in the city Aero Space sector, making it the global leader in innovation and defence technology. We are one of the top three global Aero Space cities, attracting various foreign investments," he said.

Applauding Karnataka's contribution to India's aerospace growth and innovation, the Deputy CM stated that Bengaluru is the only city in the world to have both commercial and defence airports operating from the same city.

"India's aerospace growth and innovation is reaching the sky. Aero India is not just an exhibition, it is a testament to India's growing power in aerospace and defence. This year's theme 'The Runway to Billion Opportunities' perfectly reflects ambitions in the sector... Bengaluru is the only city in the world to have both commercial and defence airports operating from the same city. Indian aerospace is strengthening through partnerships with various nations. We are also focusing on green Aviation technologies," he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force multirole fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-30 MKI enthraled onlookers as it performed manoeuvres in the sky during the Aero India 2025 on Monday.

Project Kusha, the long-range surface-to-air air defence missile system which can strike aerial targets at around 400 Km was also showcased at the Aero India air show in Bengaluru. The missile will be developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation in partnership with the private sector firm Solar Industries and Bharat Dynamics Limited.

Indian Air Force LCA Tejas Mark 1A also performed manoeuvres in the sky.

On the other hand, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team's BAE Hawk Mk 132 take off giving out colours of the National Flag, as spectators look on.

The theme of Aero India 2025 is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'. The five-day extravaganza showcases India's aerial prowess and indigenous cutting-edge innovations alongside state-of-the-art products of global aerospace companies.

In line with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision, the event also provides a stage to forge international collaborations to fast-track the indigenisation process, thereby providing a thrust to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's resolve of making the country Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Aero India is a crucial platform which drives forward the government's vision of a strong, capable India, secure and self-reliant India.

Organised in a total area of over 42,000 sq m and with the confirmed participation of over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, the event is set to be the biggest-ever Aero India till date.

The 15th Aero India will be held between the 10th and 14th of February. February 10th to 12th have been reserved as business days, with the 13th & 14th set as public days for people to witness the show.

The event comprises a Defence Ministers' Conclave; CEOs Roundtable; inauguration of India & iDEX Pavilions; Manthan iDEX event; Samarthya Indigenisation event; Valedictory function; seminars; breath-taking airshows and an exhibition of aerospace companies. (ANI)