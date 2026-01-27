Bengaluru, Delhi to host Brazilian theatre production Passado Presente Zenturo in Feb

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Brazilian theatre production Passado Presente Zenturo is set to make its international debut at the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav as it will be performed in Bengaluru on February 5 and in New Delhi on February 7, an official said on Tuesday.

Read More

The Brazilian theatre production will later be performed at the 5th GITIS FEST in Russia in April, an official said.

Based on Marcha para Zenturo by acclaimed Brazilian playwright Grace Passô and Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters, Passado Presente Zenturo brings together Brazilian and international theatrical traditions in a powerful exploration of time, memory, and collective experience.

The production highlights the vitality and artistic strength of Brazilian student theatre on the global stage, said the statement.

As part of Bharat Rang Mahotsav — one of the world’s most prestigious international theatre festivals organised by India’s National School of Drama, under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India - the production will be performed twice next month, said the statement.

In addition, Passado Presente Zenturo will represent Brazil at the 5th GITIS FEST in Moscow, scheduled for April 2026, further strengthening its growing international presence and cultural exchange with global theatre institutions.

The production has already earned recognition in Brazil, following an extensive national tour throughout 2024 and a dedicated season at TUSP Theatre (Teatro da Universidade de Sao Paulo) in 2025, where it was praised for its ensemble work, innovative staging, and contemporary reimagining of classic and modern texts.

Directed by Andre Haidamus, Passado Presente Zenturo features a cast of 10 actors. The creative team includes Camila Andrade (lighting design) and Cassio Gondim (sound and video design), whose contributions play a central role in shaping the production’s immersive theatrical language, said the statement.

With its upcoming performances in India and Russia, Passado Presente Zenturo marks a significant milestone for Brazilian theatre, reaffirming its capacity for dialogue, experimentation, and international collaboration.

The Brazilian theatre event comes at a time when India is focused on cultural exchange and using its soft power as a force multiplier both economically and strategically.

The ICCR and the External Publicity Division of the foreign ministry, as well as the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation and the three national academies -- Sangeet Natak Akademi, Sahitya Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi – are also working overtime to showcase India's soft power to the world in an impactful manner.

--IANS

rch/dan