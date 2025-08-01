Bengaluru court's verdict today in rape case against ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (IANS) The Special Court for MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru will pronounce its verdict on Friday in the obscene video and rape case allegedly involving former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is also the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

The court on July 30 had deferred the judgment, citing the need for certain clarifications. After seeking inputs from both sides and issuing directions, the matter was adjourned until this day.

If found guilty, Prajwal Revanna is likely to face imprisonment of up to 10 years, as per police sources. He was arrested last year and has been in jail for 14 months. Based on the verdict, he could apply for bail in other related cases.

The case in question pertains to a rape complaint and other charges filed by a domestic worker from K.R. Nagar against Prajwal Revanna. The court has reviewed 26 pieces of evidence in connection with the case. Prajwal Revanna faces three other similar cases.

Videos allegedly showing Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women and recording the acts surfaced during the 2024 Lok Sabha election period. Following this, Prajwal fled the country. A victim from Holenarasipura initially filed a police complaint against him. Upon his return to Bengaluru on May 31, 2024, he was arrested by the Bengaluru Police.

His return came after public appeals from former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Prajwal has been lodged in Bengaluru Central Jail, and his multiple bail pleas have been outrightly rejected by all courts.

One of the videos that caused widespread outrage during the election period purportedly shows the alleged sexual assault of an elderly domestic worker at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura. In the video, the woman is seen pleading with Prajwal to spare her, stating that she had served food to his father and other family elders.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed cases under IPC Sections 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354A(1) (unwelcome physical contact and advances, sexual demands), 354B (use of criminal force with intent to disrobe), 354C (voyeurism -- capturing images of a woman engaged in a private act without her consent), along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police sources stated that they have collected stronger evidence in this particular case. They have recorded the statement of the victim, collected the samples of semen of Prajwal Revanna from the clothes of the victim, and they have also obtained the video of the sexual assault.

The verdict is eagerly awaited.

