Bengali actor and ex-Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty files police complaint over harassment at event

Kolkata, Jan 26 (IANS) Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty on Monday filed a police complaint against the organisers of a cultural programme, alleging public harassment during an event at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday night.

It was learnt that Chakraborty submitted her complaint to Bongaon Police Station through email.

On Sunday, while performing at an event in the Nayagram area of Bongaon, the actress alleged that she faced extreme harassment and was asked to come down from the stage. The programme was organised by Nayagopalganj Yubak Sangha Club.

She has named Tanmay Shastri, an office-bearer of the club, in her complaint.

According to Chakraborty, a man suddenly climbed onto the stage during her performance and disrupted her singing. She also alleged that she was told to leave the stage in a humiliating manner.

Describing the incident as insulting and inappropriate, the actress expressed her anger on social media, stating that such treatment was extremely disrespectful to her as an artist.

“This is the first time I have experienced this kind of behaviour. It seems people have started to think of artists who perform on stage as their ‘property’ these days. A man named Tanay Shastri suddenly told me to stop the performance. He said, ‘You leave!’ I was so taken aback that at first I did not even understand that he was talking to me,” she wrote.

After realising what had happened, Chakraborty said she was stunned and bewildered. She added that the man repeated the same words, following which she wished the audience goodnight and left the stage without further argument.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the event have rejected the allegations, describing them as baseless and false.

According to the club authorities, Chakraborty’s scheduled arrival time was 10.30 p.m., but she arrived at around 11.45 p.m., nearly an hour and a half late. Despite this, they claimed, she was given due respect and escorted onto the stage.

The organisers further alleged that her social media post had insulted not only their organisation but also the entire locality and the town of Bongaon.

Tanay Shastri said, “Mimi Chakraborty was not subjected to any kind of disrespectful treatment. What she has written on social media is an insult to this area and Bongaon. There is discipline in our neighbourhood and we cannot break it. We had police permission to hold the event until 12 a.m., so she was asked to leave the stage. There was no trouble whatsoever. We simply followed the rules.”

Police officials said they have taken note of the complaint and are examining the matter.

