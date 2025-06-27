Bengal under Mamata has become nightmare for women: BJP on Kolkata law college rape (Ld)

Kolkata, June 27 (IANS) Reacting to the rape of a law student in the premises of a law college in Kolkata on Wednesday night, the BJP’s Information Technology Cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Friday said that under the current Trinamool Congress regime the state has become a nightmare for women where "rape has become a routine tragedy."

Of the three accused arrested in the case, one is a former law student and the other two accused are currently students of the South Kolkata Law College (New campus) at Kasba where the crime took place.

The victim is also a student of the same law college.

In a statement, which he posted on the wall of his official X handle, Malviya stated that reports suggest the involvement of a Trinamool Congress leader in the case.

In his statement, Malviya also referred to the rape and murder of a junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, on the campus, in August last year.

“The horror of RG Kar hasn’t faded, and yet such heinous crimes continue to rise daily in Bengal. Under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, West Bengal has become a nightmare for women. Rape has turned into a routine tragedy,” Malviya said in his statement.

“The BJP stands with the victim and her family. We are determined to end this culture of impunity. We will not rest until every culprit is punished,” he added.

Terming the matter as serious, the state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim stated that he could not comment on the issue without getting the details of the case.

“I have just heard of the matter from media persons. The matter is serious. I can speak on this issue only after getting the details of the case,” Hakim said.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that he and his party would see the case to the end as the issue will turn into a major affair like the R.G. Kar rape and murder tragedy.

“The Chief Minister should step down from her chair immediately,” Adhikari said.

However, till the filing of the report, there was no statement from CM Banerjee in the matter. She is currently at Digha in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal to participate in the Ratha Yatra of the Lord Jagannath Temple there.

--IANS

src/rad