Bengal turning into jungle of cruelty and crime: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Durgapur gang-rape case, stating that it is deeply unfortunate that West Bengal is turning into a jungle of cruelty and crime, ruled by the perpetrators of atrocities.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “It is very unfortunate to say that West Bengal is turning into a jungle of cruelty and crime, ruled by the perpetrators of atrocities. The respect that the state once commanded across the country and the world is now being undermined by such incidents. It’s quite unfortunate. The government is protecting those who are hijacking the pride of the state.”

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul also criticised the government, saying, “Where is the police protection? CM Mamata has already asked, ‘Why did you go out after 12?’ Even if someone goes out at 6 a.m., she will question it. If women step out at 2 p.m., they will still ask why they went out. The truth is, the victim went out at 8 p.m. to get food, not at midnight. And even if she had gone out at 12, why shouldn’t she be allowed?”

“Prime Minister Modi is promoting women’s empowerment and working on women’s safety. Today, armed forces are fighting under Operation Sindoor. It’s unfortunate for me to say that I was born in West Bengal. There are no street lights outside the college, no CCTV cameras installed, and a forest nearby—yet the administration is not taking any action,” she added.

According to police, the Durgapur gang-rape victim will record her statement before a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) later in the day. The confidential statement will be recorded at the Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court.

The victim's father said on Monday that they plan to take their daughter back to Odisha once she records her statement. However, it remains unclear whether the medical student will return to Odisha later in the day or on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, police took the five accused to the forest area for reconstruction of the crime. Sources said the clothes worn by the accused on the day of the incident were seized and sent for forensic examination. The medico-legal test of the accused is expected to be conducted either later today or on Wednesday.

