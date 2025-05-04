Bengal: SMP Port emerges as fastest-growing dock in the country in April

Kolkata, May 4 (IANS) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, one of the 12 major ports in the country, has reported a remarkable 45.32 per cent year-on-year increase in cargo throughput for April 2025.

SMP, Kolkata, known as the Kolkata Port Trust earlier, handled 5.967 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in April 2025 as compared to 4.106 MMT in April 2024.

This achievement positions SMP Kolkata as the fastest-growing major port in India for the month. This is considered a major achievement, given the global economic slowdown and disruptions to maritime trade due to global conflict.

Rathendra Raman, chairperson, SMP, Kolkata, said that this outstanding performance is a testament to the unwavering commitment and efficiency of the entire SMPK family.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, for its continued support and guidance. I am also thankful to all stakeholders, port users, and the supremely dynamic and dedicated team of SMP Kolkata, whose relentless efforts have made this growth possible,” he said.

SMP, Kolkata, has two dock systems under it. One of these is the Haldia Dock Complex or HDC. This complex handled 4.363 MMT of cargo in April 2025, up from 2.993 MMT in April 2024. This was an increase of 45.77 per cent.

The other dock system, known as the Kolkata Dock System or KDS, handled 1.604 MMT of cargo. In April 2024, KDS had managed 1.113 MMT. This is a jump of nearly 44.12 per cent.

“The surge in cargo handling was driven by significant growth across various commodities. In April 2025, SMP, Kolkata handled a total of 75,716 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) containers. While 62,021 TEUs were handled at KDS, HDC managed the remaining 13,695 TEUs. This marks a 31.18 per cent increase from 57,717 TEUs in April 2024 (KDS: 48,495; HDC: 9,222). What is important is that KDS has emerged as a major container handling facility,” an official said.

HDC registered growth in respect of POL Product, LPG, Other Liquid, Vegetable Oil, coking coal, thermal coal, other coal, metallurgical coke, raw petroleum coke, manganese ore, other ore, fly ash, pulse, container tons and TEUs, while KDS attributes its growth to finished fertiliser, coking coal, other coal, pulses, metallurgical coke, foodgrain, container tons and TEUs.

