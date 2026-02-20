Bengal SIR: Trinamool MLA files FIR against CEC for ‘deletion’ of genuine voters in his constituency

Kolkata, Feb 20 (IANS) Trinamool Congress legislator from Canning (Purba) Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Saokat Molla, on Friday registered an FIR against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at the local Jibantala Police station, accusing the latter of being responsible for the deletion of several genuine voters within that Assembly constituency.

Molla arrived physically at the Jibantala Police Station on Friday afternoon and registered the FIR against the CEC.

“In my Assembly constituency, names of several genuine voters have been deleted in the course of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in the state. These voters have resided there for a long time. The names of some of them were even on the voters’ list of 1980. The Election Commission of India is making all attempts to deprive the genuine voters of their democratic rights, and the CEC is the principal architect in this game. So I have registered an FIR against him,” Molla said.

According to him, the names of around 33,000 voters have already been deleted from the list and that too within the last three days. “This is a matter of grave concern. There was no remission even though I had raised the matter at the administrative-level. A similar FIR will also be registered at the police station at the adjacent Bhangar Assembly constituency,” Molla said.

According to him, it is now clear that the ECI is acting at the behest of one particular party, and in that process, the genuine voters are becoming the victims.

At the time the report was filed, there was no reaction either from the ECI or the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, in the matter.

Incidentally, on Thursday, a police complaint was filed against Molla at Bhangar Police Station by his fellow party leader, Kaiser Ahmed, where the ruling party legislator was accused of hiring a contract killer to assassinate Ahmed.

Kaiser Ahmed also sought police protection for himself and his family members.

