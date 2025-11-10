Bengal SIR: Trinamool finally ahead of BJP in BLA appointments

Kolkata, Nov 10 (IANS) After being in the first position in West Bengal for a long time in the number of Booth-Level Agents (BLAs) appointments for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the state, including BLA-1 and BLA-2, the Trinamool Congress has finally raced ahead now.

As of Sunday afternoon, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has received as many as 43,069 BLA applications, as against the BJP’s figure of 41,405.

However, although Trinamool Congress is ahead of BJP in terms of the number of BLA-2 applications, the saffron camp is ahead of the state’s ruling party in terms of BLA-1 appointments.

As of Sunday afternoon, the CEO’s office has received 42,906 BLA-2 applications from Trinamool Congress as against the BJP’s figure of 41,067. As of the same period, the CEO’s office had received 338 BLA-1 applications from the BJP as against the Trinamool Congress’ figure of just 163.

A BLA-1 represents his or her political party for an Assembly constituency, while a BLA-2 represents the political party concerned for a polling booth.

The CPI(M) is in third position with 32,221 BLA applications, including 32,021 for BLA-2s and 200 for BLA-1s.

The Congress is in fourth position with 9,286 BLA applications so far, which include 9,074 for BLA-2s and 212 for BLA-1s.

The CEO’s office has received a total of 1,27,242 BLA applications from all political parties registered with it so far, which include 1,26,186 for BLA-2s and 1,056 for BLA-1s.

The first stage of the three-stage SIR in West Bengal started on November 4. The entire process is expected to be completed by March next year. The last time the SIR was conducted in West Bengal was in 2002.

The total number of electors in the state as per the electoral roll as on October 27 this year, is 7,66,37,529.

Voters whose names or their parents' names figured in the electoral list in 2002, the last time SIR was conducted in West Bengal, will have to include details in the enumeration forms and submit them.

These voters will not have to submit any other supporting documents to retain their names in the electoral roll.

Voters whose names or their parents' names were not in the 2002 voter list will have to submit any of the 11 documents specified by the ECI to retain their names in the electoral rolls.

