Bengal SIR: ECI to strictly deal with cases of 3rd parties distributing enumeration forms

Kolkata, Nov 6 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to deal strictly with instances of third parties distributing enumeration forms on behalf of booth-level officers (BLOs) during the ongoing first stage of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, which has started from November 4.

An insider from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said the decision to deal with such matters strictly was taken following instances that came to the ECI's notice in which a relative of the BLO was distributing enumeration forms on behalf of the concerned officer.

It had also come to the notice of the ECI that in such instances, the relatives distributing the enumeration form on behalf of the BLOs concerned are active local associates of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

One such instance brought to the notice of the CEO’s office was about a BLO of a booth under Daspur Assembly constituency in West Midnapore district, Rituparna Hajra, who had been missing in her duty of enumeration form distribution, and instead her husband, Asim Hajra, an active local Trinamool Congress leader, had been doing the task on behalf of his wife.

“The BLO concerned had been slapped with a show-cause notice, and in the event of a satisfactory answer to the notice, further disciplinary action, as per rule, will be initiated against her,” the CEO’s office insider said.

A couple of similar complaints have been received by the CEO’s office, and an investigation into such cases is also underway, said the sources.

At the same time, sources said, instances have also surfaced where a few BLOs concerned, instead of reaching the doorsteps of the voters, are sitting at a particular place and asking voters to come there to collect the enumeration forms.

The CEO’s office had also cautioned the BLOs to avoid such practices and do the work as per the ECI guidelines.

The SIR process in West Bengal is expected to be completed by March next year. The crucial Assembly elections are scheduled for next year.

