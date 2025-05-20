Bengal school job case: Calcutta HC refuses to vacate stay on supernumerary recruitments

Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to vacate the stay imposed earlier by its single-judge bench on recruitments for supernumerary posts in the upper-primary sections in state-run schools of West Bengal.

The stay on such recruitment was originally imposed by the single-judge bench of Justice Biswajit Basu. Thereafter, the state government appealed the decision and a division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Smita Das heard its plea to vacate the stay.

However, after days of hearing in the matter, the division bench of Justice Sen and Justice Das refused to vacate the stay imposed by the bench of Justice Basu.

The division bench observed that since the case related to recruitment for supernumerary posts was still pending at the single-judge bench, vacating the stay was not desirable.

The next hearing on the matter at the single-judge bench of Justice Basu is scheduled on June 18. The next hearing is crucial in the sense that more legal arguments both for and against the justification for supernumerary recruitment might surface then.

Recently, a group of candidates for the posts of upper-primary teachers staged protests in front of the chamber of Calcutta High Court's senior advocate and the CPI-M Rajya Sabha member Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya.

The main grudge of the protesters against Bhattacharya was that his legal arguments often led to the cancellation of school jobs in the state. During those protests, the protesters also used derogatory comments on Justice Basu because of some negative observations by the latter in the cases on the alleged school jobs scam.

Already, a suo motu contempt-of-court case has been filed in the matter against the protestors and those masterminding that. The case is being heard by a special three-judge bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya, and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, which was constituted especially to hear this particular case.

