Bengal revolutionaries who never wrote 'mercy petitions' forgotten: Trinamool MP in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday highlighted during Zero Hour the overlooked legacy of 12 fearless freedom fighters from West Bengal, deported to the notorious Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands following the landmark Alipore Bomb Case (also known as the Alipore Conspiracy Case) of 1908-1909.

In his intervention, Banerjee drew attention to prominent revolutionaries Barindrakumar Ghosh (Barin Ghosh), Ullaskar Dutt, and Hem Chandra Kanungo (Hemchandra Das Kanungo), who were among those sentenced and transported for life after the trial stemming from revolutionary activities aimed at overthrowing British colonial rule.

"These are the uncompromised figures who fought against the British colonial power," Banerjee stated.

Barindrakumar Ghosh, brother of Sri Aurobindo Ghosh, established bomb-making units and an underground network in West Bengal as part of the Jugantar and Anushilan Samiti movements. Ullaskar Dutt was the principal bomb-maker for the group, while Hem Chandra Kanungo returned from Paris with expertise in explosives and revolutionary organisation.

The MP emphasised that the 12 revolutionaries, including the three he spotlighted, endured years of brutal torture in the Cellular Jail -- infamous as 'Kala Pani' for its harsh solitary confinement, hard labour like oil extraction, and dehumanising conditions -- yet remained steadfast.

Banerjee lamented that these heroes have been "conveniently forgotten", contrasting their resolve with others who sought clemency.

"These revolutionaries never ever wrote a mercy petition," he asserted, adding that they deserve due respect and recognition for their unwavering commitment to India's Independence struggle.

The Alipore case, tried in Calcutta's Sessions Court from 1908 to 1909, involved charges of waging war against the Crown following bomb-making and assassination attempts, including the Muzaffarpur bombing targeting a British magistrate.

While some, like Sri Aurobindo, were acquitted, Barin Ghosh and Ullaskar Dutt initially faced death sentences (later commuted to life imprisonment), and others received transportation for life.

Banerjee's comments arose amid debates on the recognition of Bengal's revolutionary contributions, which included a notable number of early inmates at Cellular Jail (approximately 46 Bengalis among the initial groups from 1909-1921). He urged Parliament and the nation to accord these "uncompromised" figures the honour they merit, ensuring their sacrifices are remembered in India's freedom narrative.

