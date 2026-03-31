Bengal polls: Tennis legend Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of elections

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Indian tennis great Leander Paes on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, adding star power to the party’s campaign ahead of the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections.

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Paes formally joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of senior party leaders, days after meeting state BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata, which had fuelled speculation about his political move.

Welcoming him into the party, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “There is no need for a separate introduction of the legendary Leander Paes. Across India, there is no need to explain who Leander Paes is. Even so, today, Leander Paes’ entry into the BJP family is historic. Inspired by the work Prime Minister Modi has done for sports and athletes over the past 12 years, Leander Paes has joined our party as a BJP member…”

Paes, one of India’s most celebrated tennis players with multiple Grand Slam titles, had earlier entered politics by joining the All India Trinamool Congress in 2021. He had campaigned for the party during the Goa Assembly elections in 2022 but did not contest any polls.

His switch comes at a crucial time as political activity intensifies in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections. The contest in the state is expected to be primarily between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the BJP, which is aiming to expand its footprint in the state.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. All 294 constituencies will go to the polls in what is shaping up to be a closely watched political battle.

Paes’ entry into the BJP is being seen as part of the party’s broader strategy to bring in prominent faces from diverse fields to strengthen its outreach, particularly among urban and youth voters, ahead of the elections.

--IANS

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