Bengal polls: ECI directs police to execute all pending non-bailable warrants within 10 days

Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday directed the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police to execute all pending non-bailable arrest warrants in the state within the next 10 days and take into custody all those against whom such warrants have been issued within that period.

Read More

At the same time, the Commission also directed the state police and the city police to dispose of all poll-related criminal cases from the previous elections at the earliest.

At the same time, sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, said that the Commission has also reminded that with the Model Code of Conduct already in force, all state government employees are now on deputation to the ECI, and hence the Commission has the authority to take disciplinary action against them in case of any dereliction of duty.

As regards the execution of the pending non-bailable arrest warrants, the Commission has directed the Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to immediately prepare a list of absconding criminal elements and conduct special raid and search operations to track and apprehend them.

The officers-in-charge (OCs) and the inspectors-in-charge (ICs) have been instructed to immediately identify those pockets under their respective jurisdictions that are highly prone to criminal activities, and also identify those rowdy elements or history-sheeters who have records of involvement in poll-related violence.

The OCs and ICs have further been advised by the Commission to ensure absolute security for political campaign programmes irrespective of political affiliations, besides ensuring the safety and security of those engaged in election-related duties.

The two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal are scheduled on April 23 and April 29. In the first phase, polling will be held for 152 Assembly constituencies, and in the second phase, polling will be held for the remaining 142 Assembly constituencies. The results will be declared on May 4.

--IANS

src/pgh