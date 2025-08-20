Bengal Police arrest woman, paramour from Andhra Pradesh for 'killing' three-year-old daughter

Kolkata, Aug 20 (IANS) West Bengal Police have arrested a woman and her lover from Andhra Pradesh on charges of killing her three-year-old daughter.

The accused, Nazira Bibi and her lover Tajuddin Molla, were arrested from Andhra Pradesh by Parulia Coastal Police in South 24 Paraganas district based on a complaint lodged by her husband, Azahar Lashkar.

Diamond Harbour Police District's Additional SP (Zonal) Mitun Kumar Dey said that the child was taken to Andhra Pradesh's Katrenikona area and killed.

Initially, the duo claimed it was an accident, but during interrogation, they confessed that they considered the child an obstacle to their new life together.

Nazira said as she was pregnant with her lover's child; therefore, the daughter from her previous marriage was seen as a threat to their future.

A post-mortem examination was conducted, and later the body of the child was buried in Andhra Pradesh.

The child's father, Azahar Lashkar of Sarisha Kamarpole village in Diamond Harbour, had lodged a complaint stating his wife had fled with their daughter.

Based on this, police tracked and arrested Tajuddin from Andhra Pradesh.

The complainant's family has demanded strict punishment for the accused.

Diamond Harbour District Additional Superintendent of Police, Mithun Kumar Dey, said, "Azahar Lashkar filed a complaint with the Parulia Coastal Police Station about the disappearance of his wife, Nazira Bibi and her daughter."

"Based on that complaint, we started an investigation. The investigation revealed that Nazira Bibi had gone to Andhra Pradesh with her lover. Then the officials of the Diamond Harbour Police District reached Andhra Pradesh. When they went there, they found out that her daughter had died," Dey said.

The couple was taken into custody by contacting the local police station in Andhra Pradesh.

During interrogation, they confessed to the crime, police said.

When the accused were presented in the Diamond Harbour Magistrate's Court, the judge sent Tajuddin and Nazira to 12 and seven days' police custody, respectively."

