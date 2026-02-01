Bengal: Park Street restaurant tenders apology for serving beef to YouTuber (Lead)

Kolkata, Feb 1 (IANS) Popular Park Street bar-cum-restaurant Olypub has issued a formal apology after unintentionally serving beef instead of goat meat to YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty, prompting him to withdraw his police complaint against the waiter involved.

Read More

The incident occurred on the evening of January 30, when Sayak visited Olypub with two friends and ordered a mutton steak.

According to his complaint, they were mistakenly served beef, leading to an altercation with the waiter and manager. Sayak later shared a video of the exchange on social media, which quickly went viral.

In its official statement released Sunday, Olypub said, “On the evening of 30th January 2026, one of our waiters made a very serious but unintentional error while serving. It was a genuine mistake with no harm intended. We are truly sorry for his mistake and apologise profusely for inadvertently hurting our customer’s sentiments.”

The restaurant added, “Olypub is built on a foundation of respect for all - irrespective of caste, creed, religion or gender. We are proud of our 80-year legacy and renew our commitment to treat all our patrons and staff with respect and dignity always. We are truly humbled by the immense support we have received from our well-wishers and thank every one of you for standing by us at this time. We assure you of our best, always.”

Following Sayak’s complaint, Park Street Police arrested the waiter, Sheikh Nasiruddin, under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. He was denied bail upon being produced in court.

However, the situation escalated further when Joyraj Bhattacharjee, a resident of Howrah, filed a counter-complaint against Sayak, accusing him of attempting to incite communal unrest through a conspiracy.

Amid mounting social media backlash over his handling of the incident, Sayak announced the withdrawal of his complaint.

“Onlypub has finally apologised. So please, don't create any more stories. The theories about scripts or anything of that sort are surprising me. Yes, I went to the police station in anger. Because of this mistake and Olypub's careless attitude, I wasn't thinking straight. I have never consumed beef. From now on, I will be more careful and thoughtful. I depend on the public, so whatever the public says is right, perhaps. I am withdrawing my complaint against that gentleman and Olypub,” he said.

Acknowledging his own role, Sayak added, “My problem was with Olypub's mistake. Maybe my reaction was also negative; I am sorry. In the future, I don't want to get involved in this kind of controversy while making vlogs.”

--IANS

sch/dan