Bengal: Man arrested for rape and murder of minor cousin

Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping and murdering his eight-year-old cousin after luring her with chocolate in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

The accused, identified as Habibullah Laskar, has confessed to the crime, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred several days ago in Fakirpara under the Usthi police station. The child went missing while playing near her home, prompting her family to file a missing complaint.

Her body was discovered the next morning near her house, with one eye gouged out.

An official said that the body was sent for autopsy.

He said that the investigators have learned that the girl was last seen with her cousin, adding that bloodstains found outside the accused’s home led to his detention.

“During interrogation, Habibullah Laskar admitted to the heinous crime,” said Mithun Kumar Dey, Additional SP of Diamond Harbour Police District.

SP Dey said that the accused has been remanded to seven days of police custody by the Diamond Harbour ACJM court.

He said that the police have registered a case under sections related to rape and murder and assured strict action to ensure maximum punishment.

Earlier this month, a separate case of sexual assault was reported in the same Usthi area, where a father was arrested for repeatedly raping his 14-year-old daughter following a complaint by the mother.

