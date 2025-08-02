Bengal LoP alleges brutal attack on BJP leader in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 2 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of the Opposition and veteran BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday, had alleged a brutal attack on a local-level BJP leader by a group of illegal Rohingya infiltrators on the streets of Kolkata.

He had also uploaded a video on his X account where the local-level BJP leader with blood and severe injury marks on his face was seen narrating the story of the attack on him.

LoP Adhikari also issued a statement earlier on Saturday morning, which he posted on his official X account, and claimed that Debashish Biswas, a BJP worker and a resident of the area under Behal (East) constituency in Kolkata, was attacked on the streets by a group of illegal Rohingya infiltrators on Friday.

"Yesterday, he saw a few Rohingya Muslims openly consuming marijuana on the street in front of his house and protested against it. Immediately after, one of them attacked Debashish with a knife and scissors, resulting in severe injuries to Debashish, with deep wounds on his face and various parts of his body," he claimed in the statement.

The Leader of the Opposition had claimed that these illegal Rohingya infiltrators have now started openly flouting the law in public places and doing whatever they wish, and on being protested, they resorted to launching life-threatening attacks on Debashish.

He also accused the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of nurturing and protecting them for her political gains and claimed that the police have removed the main accused "for security reasons".

The Leader of the Opposition also said that such anti-social activities were now rampant in the heart of the state's capital Kolkata as there was no law and order in the state.

According to LoP Adhikari, the state police's current job was to serve as loyal followers and cater to the small, medium, and big leaders of the Trinamool Congress.

"Moreover, for a particular community, the law is not enforced in the state; the police have no authority to take any action against them because they are Mamata Banerjee's vote bank. They can openly flout the law on public streets and do whatever they please, and if someone protests, they do not hesitate to launch life-threatening attacks on the protester. These individuals are nurtured and protected in this state by Mamata Banerjee herself for her political gains," the BJP leader said.

At the time the report was filed, there was no reaction in the matter either from the police administration or from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

--IANS

src/khz